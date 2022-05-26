SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after an investigation revealed he was allegedly building AR-15s inside his Hancock Street home.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, over the past few weeks, law enforcement received information that 38-year-old Joshua Buffum of Springfield was building AR-15’s at his home on Hancock Street and was in possession of three other handguns.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police from the DA’s office, SAFE Task Force and State Troopers executed a search warrant on Buffum’s home. Officers found a makeshift workstation equipped with a 3-D printer and several tools and machinery used to build and manufacture firearms. An AR-15 rifle, 8MM handgun, .380 handgun, 12 extended magazines and other various ammunition was also found. Three additional AR-15’s in the process of being built were located as well.

Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office

“Ghost guns, or self-manufactured firearms that are fully functional and untraceable, are gaining prominence with violent criminals and gun traffickers. This arrest highlights the significant public safety threat these weapons create, when someone can be manufacturing high capacity military style assault rifles from their living room right in the middle of Springfield.” said Hampden County District Attorney Gulluni, “ I would like to thank the various members of law enforcement involved in this investigation for safely identifying this operation and shutting it down without incident.”

Buffum was arrested and has been charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without a license (3 Counts)

Possession of a large capacity feeding device (12 Counts)

Possession of ammunition without a license

None of the firearms found inside the home has serial numbers and are considered untraceable to police. Investigators say replica Glock switches were allegedly being made on the 3-D printer, which can be installed on a semi-automatic firearm and can turn it into a fully automatic firearm.

Buffum was arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court and cash bail was set at $2,500. He is scheduled to next appear in court on June 23.