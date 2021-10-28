DA: “Streets in Hampden County are safer” after dangerous offender arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gang member is off the streets after the DA’s SAFE Unit make an arrest last week.

According to the Hampden District Attorney Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, at around 4:15 p.m. on October 19 members of the SAFE Unit (Strategic Action and Focused Enforcement) and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, arrested Jonathan Acevedo, AKA “Plainfield Johnny.”

Leydon says, Acevedo is an affiliate of the Plainfield and Sycamore Street Gangs and is a known drug trafficker with multiple open narcotic trafficking and firearms charges with a history of violent encounters with police. Officers learned he was engaged in street level gang activity and was arrested in possession of a Taurus .45 caliber firearm equipped with a laser site.

Jonathan Acevedo is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm, without a license to carry

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of high capacity magazine

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Acevedo was out on bail before his arrest on heroin and cocaine trafficking charges. He was arraigned in Springfield District Court on October 20 and is being held without the right to bail on dangerousness.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “SAFE and our partners continue to focus on the most dangerous and violent offenders in our communities. This individual’s penchant for crime and violence is only halted by the intervention of law enforcement. The streets in Hampden County are safer due to his arrest. Thank you to my office’s SAFE Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit. ”

The SAFE Unit was developed in 2021 to focus on known individuals who are leaders of street-level violent crime and gang activity. The public announcement of the Unit was made after they dismantled the Knox Street Posse.