BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office will unveil evidence in the Holly Piirainen homicide case on Wednesday as it approaches the 30th anniversary of her death.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will provide an update to the public Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. 22News will be at the news conference and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Holly Piirainen was 10 years old when she was vacationing with her family in Sturbridge and disappeared after taking a walk on August 5, 1993. Her father last saw her heading towards a residence in the Allen and South Shore Roads area to play with puppies. When she did not return, her father started searching immediately and reported her missing. During his search, he found her sneaker on South Shore Road.

A massive search was conducted by local and state police as well as assistance from other departments. Her body was found by hunters in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on October 23, 1993.

Holly Piirainen (Massachusetts State Police)







This year will be the 30th anniversary of her disappearance and death, and no arrests have ever been made in the case. If you have any information on this case, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993, or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.