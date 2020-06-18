1  of  5
Breaking News
DA: Victim of Tuesday’s shooting in Springfield identified Gunshot victim of Oswego Street in Springfield identified Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA Victim of shooting on Wilbraham Road in Springfield has died Springfield police investigating shooting in Forest Park neighborhood
Watch Live
12PM- 1PM: 22News Noon Newscast

DA: Victim of Tuesday’s shooting in Springfield identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield_Police_Vehicle3_1557425875426.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim from a shooting in Springfield on Tuesday night.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, around 11 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Orange Street and Horace Street. When they arrived they located 26-year-old Michael Paolercio suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he passed away.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today