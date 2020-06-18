DA: Victim of Tuesday’s shooting in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim from a shooting in Springfield on Tuesday night.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, around 11 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Orange Street and Horace Street. When they arrived they located 26-year-old Michael Paolercio suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he passed away.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is investigating the shooting.