DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dalton man was arrested in connection with a home invasion after pawning stolen jewelry.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, on November 22, 2022 a homeowner who was getting ready for work heard a knock on the door. A suspect dressed in black and wearing a ski mask shined a light on the victim’s face, pointed to a black gun, and told the victim to lay on the floor.

He then zip-tied the victim’s hands behind their back, robbed the house, and left with a black duffle bag. The victim broke free from the zip ties and saw the suspect drive away. The items stolen from the house include jewelry, cash, a debit card, and the victim’s driver’s license, among other items.

Surveillance video obtained by police from nearby cameras shows a man dressed in black walking toward the area of the victim’s home and a little while later, shows the same man leaving the area of the residence. Police did find a mask and a black BB gun near the victim’s home.

A pawn shop called Pittsfield Police about a week after the incident to report they may have purchased stolen jewelry. The person who pawned the jewelry was identified as 41-year-old Darren J. Garrity of Dalton after providing his Massachusetts driver’s license.

Video surveillance from the pawn shop confirms the sale and the home invasion victim positively identified the jewelry that was stolen.

Garrity was arraigned Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court on the following charges:

Armed Masked Robbery

Home Invasion

Armed Assault with Intent to Rob

Larceny Over $1,200

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200

His bail was set at $5,000 with the following conditions:

GPS bracelet: a zero curfew with a window between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. for work, medical and legal appointments with an exclusion zone around the victim’s home

No contact/stay away from the victim

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Eramo is representing the Commonwealth. Carmen Guevara is serving as the Victim Witness Advocate on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.