DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dalton Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying a man and woman.

The two people were seen in a business on Friday around 1:42 p.m. and may be involved in a possible incident. Dalton Police did not say what was involved in the incident, but also reminded people to lock their car doors and to keep all wallets and other valuable items on them and out of sight.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact Officer Bradley at 413-684-0300 or email jbradley@dalton-ma.gov. Those who give any information will be kept anonymous.