DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dalton police asked for the public’s help in identifying a person pictured on their Facebook on Wednesday.

The Dalton Police Department reported Thursday that the suspect was arrested for larceny of a motor vehicle and multiple other felony charges. He had a warrant and was found hiding in a closet with the stolen vehicle in the driveway. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

The police were assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department, Walmart AP (Jesse), Officer Josh Bradley, Officer Joe Coote, Officer Trae Balardini, Officer Chelsea Eichstedt, and Animal Control Officer Levi Lisi.