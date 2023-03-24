ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Still no bail for three suspects charged in connection with a stabbing and police chase on Monday.

22News was in Orange District Court Friday afternoon where a hearing was scheduled to determine whether those suspects are too dangerous to be released. Two of the three suspects, 31-year-old Alex Santana of Chicopee and 22-year-old Ali Ayala of Springfield, were in court, however, the hearing was delayed until Tuesday.

Alex Santana of Chicopee

Ali Ayala of Springfield

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 3:44 a.m. Monday from a person claiming there were people trying to kill him. Orange police were sent to North Main Street where they observed a silver van leaving the area and a victim stating that he had been stabbed.

While caring for the victim, the van was seen coming back towards the area. Police chased the vehicle through several towns. The van was followed through New Salem, Shutesbury, Pelham, and Belchertown. The chase ended in Belchertown on George Hannum Street after the van hit a guard rail and lost control, stopping in a field.

Three people inside the van then attempted to run away but Orange Police and a State Police K-9 Unit were able to locate and arrest two suspects hiding in the woods. The third suspect was located by Belchertown Police near a Dunkin Donuts in town.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Chicopee, 31-year-old Alex Santana of Chicopee, and 22-year-old Ali Ayala of Springfield.