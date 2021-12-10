Dangerousness hearing for Springfield man pending a decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The hearing regarding a Springfield man who is accused of pointing a gun at Springfield Police is pending a decision on the issue of dangerousness on Friday.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, arguments on the issue of dangerousness were made on Friday in regards to an incident involving 19-year-old Keniel Santiago of Springfield pointing a firearm at a Springfield Police officer. Judge Murphy set a place holder date of January 7 to render a decision.

Keniel Santiago is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (4 Counts)

Assault & Battery on a Family/Household Member

Breaking and Entering into a Building at Nighttime

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh has also said Santiago has open firearms and drug charges out of Holyoke District Court and open firearms and drug charges out of Vermont from a November 17th arrest.

This story is still developing. 22News will continue to cover this as more details are released.