BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing was held inside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Tuesday afternoon for the suspect accused of shooting a Hadley man on Mill Valley Road on New Year’s Eve.

An Eastern Hampshire District Court Judge ordered 28-year-old Marc Anthony Veturis of Waterbury, Connecticut to still be held until his next court date. Veturis was arraigned on January 11 and pled not guilty to the following charges:

– Armed assault with intent to murder

– Assault and battery by discharging a firearm

– Attempted kidnapping

– Unlawful possession of a firearm

– Unlawful possession of ammunition

– Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Hadley Police Department said the victim, a 59-year-old man, was found conscious and alert with non-life-threatening injuries shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Veturis allegedly left the area after the shooting but was later arrested in Connecticut. The victim and witness identification is being kept confidential at this time by the court.

Veturis is scheduled to return to court again on March 1st for another dangerousness hearing.