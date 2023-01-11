SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect that allegedly grabbed a Springfield officers gun during a struggle and shot himself in the hand.

A Springfield District Court judge ordered 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez of Springfield to be held without the right to bail. Gonzalez was arraigned last week and pled not guilty to the following charges:

Armed & Masked Robbery

Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder (3 Counts)

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault & Battery to Disarm a Police Officer

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Larceny of a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Assault & Battery

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (2 Counts)



Joseph Gonzalez (Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Department)

Credit: Springfield Police Department

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers received a report of an armed robbery at Metro PCS on Armory Street around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, December 27. Gonzalez allegedly pulled out a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

An officer chased after Gonzalez, which ended in a violent struggle. A good Samaritan driving by the incident got out of their vehicle and helped the officer detained Gonzalez. During the struggle, Gonzalez allegedly grabbed the officer’s firearm and fired it, shooting his own finger. He was arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.