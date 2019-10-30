Dangerousness hearing postponed for Brimfield man accused of child rape

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing was scheduled Wednesday for a Brimfield man accused of child rape but has been postponed until next week.

63-year-old Lawrence Mongeon Jr. was arrested Friday morning after a joint investigation into an alleged sexual assault. Mongeon was charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and intimidation of a witness.

According to court documents, Mongeon was arraigned Friday afternoon and was scheduled a dangerousness hearing for Wednesday morning.

Our 22News crew went to Palmer District Court Wednesday morning where they were told the hearing was postponed to Tuesday, November 5th. The attorney was assigned the case on Tuesday and didn’t have enough time to go over it.

Mongeon’s home on Apple Road also doubles as a home daycare facility.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News the daycare facility has been closed down indefinitely. If any parents suspect their child has been the subject of abuse, they are asked to call the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families hotline at 1-800-792-5200.