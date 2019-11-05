Dangerousness hearing scheduled for Brimfield man accused of child rape

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a Brimfield man accused of child rape.

63-year-old Lawrence Mongeon Jr. was arrested Friday, October 25 after a joint investigation into an alleged sexual assault. Mongeon was charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and intimidation of a witness.

According to court documents, Mongeon was arraigned that Friday and his dangerousness hearing was scheduled for October 30 but was postponed until today. The attorney was assigned the case the day before the hearing and didn’t have enough time to go over it.

Mongeon’s home on Apple Road also doubles as a home daycare facility.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News the daycare facility has been closed down indefinitely. If any parents suspect their child has been the subject of abuse, they are asked to call the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families hotline at 1-800-792-5200.

Related: