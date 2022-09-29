WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of shooting a gun near homes and schools in West Springfield is expected to be back in court Thursday.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Thursday for Michael Lyncosky. The prosecution will ask the judge to hold him for up to 120 days. On September 23rd, Lyncosky was ordered held without the right to bail.

Lyncosky is facing multiple charges for allegedly firing a gun near three West Springfield Schools, causing a two-hour delay on September 22nd.

When officers arrived, contact was made with the suspect to surrender several times. At around 7:10 a.m. he stopped his vehicle and put his hands out the window. When attempting to take Lyncosky into custody, he pulled his hands back into the vehicle, which posed a threat to officers. A Taser was used to remove him from the vehicle and was arrested.

Police seized a firearm and arraigned on the following charges:

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carrying a loaded firearm without a FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Resisting arrest

Possession of a Class B drug (cocaine)

Disorderly conduct

Lyncosky had 63 calls involving the police department since 2018.