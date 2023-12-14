NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing will be held in Northampton District Court for Joshua Martinelli, the man accused of firing several rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into the home of his neighbor.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the shooting suspect identified as 29-year-old Joshua Martinelli, allegedly fired several rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into his adjoining neighbor’s residence at a two-family home on Wright Avenue.

No injuries were reported however, a bullet did travel through a pair of pants a man was wearing in the adjoining residence. The police report also alleges Martinelli’s dog was next to him during the shooting.

Martinelli was arraigned in Northampton District Court Friday and is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing on the following charges:

Assault to murder charges (4 counts)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (4 counts)

Animal cruelty

Destruction of property

Possession of an assault weapon

Possession of a large-capacity firearm

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card