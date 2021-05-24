Danny Croteau murder case: “Significant update” to be announced in 1972 murder of altar boy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is expected to reveal what he calls a “significant update” in the 1972 murder of a 13 year-old altar boy.

Gulluni will hold a news conference Monday alongside members of the family of Danny Croteau.

Croteau’s remains were found along the banks of the Chicopee River on April 15, 1972.

Father Richard Lavigne, the family’s parish priest, was the only person to ever be publicly named as a suspect in the case, though he was never charged with Croteau’s killing. In an unrelated case, Lavigne served 10 years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of molesting male parishioners. He was defrocked by the Catholic Church in 2005.

