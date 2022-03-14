Investigation seized over 19 kilograms of MDMA, more than 10,000 counterfeit Xanax pills, approximately seven kilograms of Ketamine and nearly one kilogram of cocaine.

BOSTON (WWLP) – A leader of a drug trafficking operation was sentenced to prison after manufacturing and distributing drugs using the dark web.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 25-year-old, Binh Thanh Le of Brockton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, Ketamine, and Alprazolam (Xanax). Le was ordered to forfeit the following:

More than 59 Bitcoin (currently worth in excess of $2 million)

$114,680 in cash

$42,390 representing the proceeds from the sale of a 2018 BMW M3

Other items including a pill press and currency counter

The sentence of Le is the first judicial forfeiture of cryptocurrency in the District of Massachusetts.

In June 2019, Le was charged for having wholesale quantities of controlled substances in the mail from international sources. Le and his co-conspirators manufactured substances in Stoughton and sold the drugs on the vendor site, “EastSideHigh“. The site is reachable through markets on the dark network, also referred as the dark web. The dark web is only accessible through specific software, configurations, and authorizations. Le used the dark web to advertise drugs and turned the Bitcoins for cash.

Law enforcement met with Le at a Norwood hotel on March 27, 2019, to exchange $200,000 Bitcoin for cash and was later arrested. Investigators have retrieved all the drugs Le used for wholesale, a computer with the “EastSideHigh” page open, packaging materials, and a pill press in a rented office space at Stoughton.

“When the U.S. Mail system is unwittingly used to transport illegal narcotics it is taken very seriously,” said Inspector in Charge Ketty Larco-Ward of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Division. “The sentence imposed today on Binh Thanh Le should give fair warning that Postal Inspectors will identify and seek prosecution of those individuals involved in dark web illegal commerce. The Postal Inspection Service is continuously working to disrupt and dismantle the underground marketplace and enhance its ability to prevent and combat criminal activity.”

“Le attempted to use the Dark Web to conceal his drug trafficking business, using its assumed anonymity to distribute dangerous drugs throughout the United States and reap a generous profit,” said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations’ Boston Field Office. “This sentence shows that crimes conducted in the cyber realm have very real, very significant consequences. HSI is proud of our partnership with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and stands ready to assist our federal, state and local partners in thwarting crimes like these.”

Le was sentenced to prison for eight years and three years of supervised release through the Boston Federal court.