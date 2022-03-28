SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state featured a playing card on social media Monday with the unsolved case of a Springfield victim.

Darrell Jenkins Jr was found shot to death in front of his house on Kensington Ave in Springfield on January 4, 2014. Witnesses heard several shots fired and a woman was also shot and survived.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices collaborated together to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

Western Massachusetts victims featured on cards

Molly Bish – Palmer

Anthony Colucci- Pittsfield

Joseph Willie Brown- Pittsfield

James Dominguez- Pittsfield

Darrell Jenkins Jr.- Springfield

Fan Li- Springfield

William Dziedzinski- Ware

Michael Brougham- Belchertown

Jean Bones-Colon- South Hadley

Jose Gonzalez- Springfield

Jafet Robles- Chicopee

Paul Kirschner – Shutesbury

To submit information regarding these cases, call 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us, or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.