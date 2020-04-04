‘Dateline: The Road Trip’

(NBC) — In an all-new “Dateline,” a high-profile Florida murder case begins when Dr. Teresa Sievers is found dead in her kitchen. Detectives struggled to find any leads until an unexpected tip about the crime changes everything. For the first time on national TV, the woman who helped investigators speaks out.

“Dateline” reporter, Dennis Murphy, interviews Dr. Sievers’ close acquaintances, Detectives David Lebid and Michael Downs, and Prosecutors Cynthia Ross and Hamid Hunter.

Here is an excerpt from Murphy’s report,“The Road Trip,” which has been edited for clarity:

Go back to June 29, 2015. Another muggy Monday dawning in the southwest coastal town of Bonita Springs, Florida.

Teresa had been away for the weekend for a family celebration up in New York with her husband Mark and two young daughters. Teresa’s mother had turned 75.

But she flew home early to see her Monday morning patients, leaving her husband and daughters up north. When she failed to show up for her morning patients, the clinic contacted Mark to tell him something was off.

He tried and tried again. But could not reach Teresa. So he called a family friend, a doctor who worked nearby, and got his voicemail.

“I just thought maybe if you were not at work you could possibly swing by the house,” Mark was recorded saying doctor’s voicemail.

Dr. Mark Petrities had gotten the message and was on the way (to the couple’s home). What he found. Ghastly. Dr. Petrities called 911.

“Uh, I’m at a friend’s house. Uh, he’s out of town and I came here to check on his wife. And she’s dead on the floor,” Petrities told the 911 operator.

Watch “Dateline” tonight on NBC4 at 9 p.m., right after “The Blacklist” for another “Crimetime Friday” you won’t want to miss.