Deadly Chicopee shooting suspect held without bail after pleading not guilty

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Chicopee pled not guilty in court on Wednesday.

According to the Chicopee District Court Clerk’s Office, 27-year-old Gilfrey Gregory was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder. He is due back in court on August 15.

Gregory is among four suspects charged in connection with the death of 27-year-old Charles White. On June 9, Chicopee Police were called to the Exchange Street area where they found White with multiple gunshot wounds.

Others arrested include 27-year-old Daniel Caldwell of Agawam, 26-year-old Namel Clark of Springfield, and 26-year-old Kaevon Brimfield of Springfield.

Caldwell was arrested June 12 and arraigned the next day. He pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Springfield District Court.

Clark was arrested on June 13 from a home on Standish Street in Springfield. He was arraigned that same day on a murder charge.

Gregory was arrested by New Mexico State Police after investigators learned he had rented a car and was most likely heading to Arizona. He was arrested during a traffic stop on June 13.

Brimfield was arrested in New York City, days after being added to the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted List.