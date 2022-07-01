RANDOLPH, NH (WWLP) – The trial for the West Springfield man charged with hitting 10 motorcyclists and killing seven of them in 2019 is expected to begin this month.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on July 18 and the trial is expected to begin on July 26 at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, New Hampshire. A final pre-trial hearing will also be held on July 13. The trial was originally scheduled for November 2021 but was rescheduled.

Zhukovskyy, is facing multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph, New Hampshire on June 21, 2019, while he was driving a truck for Westfield Transport. He pleaded not guilty.

The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. They were identified as:

Michael Ferazzi, 62

Albert Mazza, 59

Daniel Pereira, 58

Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58 years old

Desma Oakes, 42

Aaron Perry, 45

Zhukovskyy has a criminal record that stretches beyond New England. The 22News I-Team has confirmed, the 23-year-old was arrested in Baytown, Texas on February 11, 2019, and was involved in a crash on a highway in that same town earlier this month.

Baytown, Texas: February 11, 2019

Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris told the 22News I-Team, that officers were called to Denny’s restaurant in town on February 11th, for a person who appeared to be under the influence.

Police found Zhukovskyy sitting at a counter talking to himself. They said his pupils were dilated and he appeared to be intoxicated. He was then arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a crack pipe on him.

Dorris said Zhukovskyy was cited for the paraphernalia and paid a fine for the charge on March 11th. The charge was dismissed on June 14, Doris said, due to Zhukovskyy not having any other issues in the area.

Baytown, Texas: June 3, 2019

Zhukovskyy had another run-in with Baytown Police just a few weeks ago on June 3rd, after he flipped an 18-wheeler.

Lt. Dorris said Zhukovskyy told police he was traveling on the highway when he claimed a car cut him off. The truck he was driving in flipped over, but no one was hurt.

Zhukovskyy wasn’t cited for the crash, because police determined he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. They never located the car, that allegedly cut him off.

East Windsor, Conn: May 11, 2019

Zhukovskyy was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on May 11th in East Windsor, Connecticut. Records from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles show he was also arrested for drunk driving in Westfield, back in 2013.

The Westfield News reported he was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days, as a result of that incident.

Randolph, NH: June 21, 2019

Zhukovskyy is now facing seven charges of negligent homicide in New Hampshire, after his truck collided with 10 motorcyclists last weekend, killing seven of them.