Deadly NH Crash: Defense questions timeline, accounts before fatal crash

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy listens to evidence during his pretrial hearing at the Coos County Superior Court, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Lancaster, N.H. Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that killed seven motorcyclists that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of a truck driver who’s charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019 called several witnesses Tuesday to set up a timeline of the truck-tractor trailer’s path before the crash, but the defense questioned the accounts and said the testimony didn’t prove it was the same vehicle.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Prosecutors called as witnesses three Littleton firefighters who responded to a fallen tree on Interstate 93, and a driver traveling on Route 2 with a background in commercial trucks.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, right, listens to the prosecution with his defense attorney Steven Mirkin during a pretrial hearing at the Coos County Superior Court, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Lancaster, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Judge Peter Bornstein addresses the attorneys during the pretrial hearing of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy at the Coos County Superior Court, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Lancaster, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

The firefighters, who were in a crossover near the Vermont state line, testified they saw a truck hauling a trailer coming close to them before the driver corrected and continued. The Route 2 driver testified that he was heading west when he saw an eastbound truck with a trailer come halfway into his lane before pulling back.

Defense attorney Steven Mirkin said none of the witnesses could recall the name of the company on the truck, Westfield Transport, or any of its identifying numbers.

The hearing was in Coos County Superior Court.