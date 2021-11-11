Deadly pedestrian accident on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday evening the Springfield Police Department was called to a accident on State Street.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers helped a woman who was struck by a vehicle at around 6:15 p.m. on the 100 block of State Street. The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died due to her injuries. The driver stayed on site as officers investigated the site of the incident.

Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. 22News will be following this story with the release of any new details.