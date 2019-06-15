Deadly shooting outside Tampa nightclub

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside a nightclub in Tampa early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Club 92 just after 1:20 a.m. when deputies arrived on scene they found a man shot.

He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where later died from his injuries.

Deputies need help identifying a suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

