Live Now
Watch 22News at 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Deadly shooting outside Tampa nightclub

Crime

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside a nightclub in Tampa early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Club 92 just after 1:20 a.m. when deputies arrived on scene they found a man shot.

He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where later died from his injuries. 

Deputies need help identifying a suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick