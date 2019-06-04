Deadly Weekend: 52 shot, 10 killed in Chicago

(NBC News) Chicago police are blaming gang violence for a deadly weekend that left 52 people shot and 10 dead.

The shootings began Friday night and continued through the early hours Monday morning.

“I’m upset as a human being that we had so many people shot, and we had so many homicides,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson promised to target the gangs responsible but says lax gun laws and court policies add to the problem.

“When we arrest these gun offenders, half of them and I want you to think about this a moment…half of them get out and are back on the street in a week or less,” Johnson noted.

