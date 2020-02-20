Death penalty sought in backyard bodies case

(WSAV/NBC News) Georgia prosecutors will seek the death penalty against four people charged in the abuse and deaths of two children found buried in the backyard of a an Effingham County home.

The bodies of 14-year-old Mary Crocker and her brother, Elwyn Crocker Jr. were found in December of 2018.

It’s believed Mary died on or before October 28 of 2018, but that her brother may have died up to two years before his body was discovered.

The children’s father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., their stepmother, Candace Crocker and her mother, Kimberly Wright are each facing 13 charges in connection with the deaths which include malice and felony murder, locking the children in an animal crate, torturing the children and depriving them of food.

The three are also charged with one count of sexual battery pertaining to Mary Crocker.

A fourth defendant, Mark Wright, the brother of the children’s stepmother, is facing eight charges, including murder in Mary Crocker’s death.

