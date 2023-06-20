WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Tuesday with the unsolved case of a Weymouth victim.

Twenty-three years ago, on June 20, 2000, Debbie Melo went missing and has not been seen or heard from since that day. Her husband, Luis Melo, told the police that she got out of their car on Rt 18 in Weymouth and disappeared.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, the Springfield Police Homicide Unit, and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.