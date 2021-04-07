Deerfield man on Most Wanted list for rape captured in Florida

Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz, wanted for suspected rape, was captured in Florida.
(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WWLP) – A Deerfield man on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list for suspected rape was captured Tuesday in Kissimmee, Florida.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, 40-year-old Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz, who is wanted by Deerfield Police for aggravated rape causing serious bodily injury, rape, kidnapping, and strangulation was recognized by a motel desk clerk in Florida. The charges are related to a sexual assault that occurred in May 2020.

Osceola County, Florida Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Travelodge Motel in Kissimmee after the motel notified them that Cancel-Muniz was staying there. The clerk recognized Cancel-Muniz from the wanted poster released by Massachusetts State Police.

State Police added Cancel-Muniz to its list of Most Wanted fugitives in late March. Procopio said troopers determined that Cancel-Muniz had fled the state and then followed up on several leads from locations across the country. On April 2, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section received a tip to its hotline that the suspect might be in Kissimmee.

While State Police troopers and the US Marshals Service were working to find Cancel-Muniz, the desk clerk at the Travelodge had an issue with Cancel-Muniz and then searched his name online to find that he was on the most wanted list.

Just after midnight, deputies went to the motel and arrested Cancel-Muniz as a fugitive from justice. He was then taking to their police department and is currently being held. A virtual appearance in a Florida court is expected Thursday.

Massachusetts authorities will arrange for Cancel-Muniz to be brought to the state to answer to the Deerfield charges.

