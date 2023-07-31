BOSTON (WWLP) – A Delta Air Lines flight from Boston to Newark, New Jersey, had to return to Logan Airport on Sunday after a passenger allegedly made threats.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, an anonymous third-party caller reported to a New Jersey police agency that a passenger on the plane had allegedly made threats related to the safety of the flight.

Massport Fire and Massachusetts State Police were waiting at the airport when the plane landed and Troopers escorted the passenger off the plane. The passenger’s two carry-on bags were searched by the MSP Bomb Squad and explosive ordinance detection dogs, but no hazards were located. The passenger also had no checked luggage.

After the passenger was removed from the plane and his bags cleared, the airplane left again for Newark. No charges have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.