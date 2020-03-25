Deportee with sex offenses on both coasts caught in Arizona, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A previously deported sex offender with convictions on both coasts was arrested Saturday in Arizona.

U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted 39-year-old Darwin Escobar-Lopez about 7 a.m. Saturday near the Three Points area of Tucson.

Following a check of his record, agents learned that in 2005, Escobar-Lopez was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Redwood City, Calif. He was sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation.

In 2016, Escobar-Lopez failed to register as a sex offender in Fort Myers, Fla., and was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, the U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended 1,294 criminal aliens from Oct. 1, 2019, through February 2020.

“Criminals illegally crossing the border do not typically stay at the border; their final destinations towns and cities across the entire United States,” the release said.

All persons apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure undocumented immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified, officials say.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.