SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The most recent data from the FBI shows that violent crime went up nationwide from 2019 to 2020 by 5.6%, but newer local data is showing some signs of improvement.

Between 2019 and 2020 we saw a 6% increase in violent crime in Springfield, but according to the department, that hasn’t erased the gains. According to data from the police department, crime in Springfield has gone down by 46% between 2010 and 2020. Violent crime has gone down by 29% in that timeframe.

While the nationwide data for 2021 has not come out yet, Springfield is seeing signs of improvement. The city saw a 2% decrease in its most serious crimes like homicides and larceny.

Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, “Even other cities our size have seen a real uptick in violent crime and in gun violence, but I think we saw that coming. We made the firearms unit and they’ve kind of concentrated on gun violence and illegal guns.”

Last year a total of 255 illegal firearms were seized. 131 were large-capacity guns, 27 were so-called “ghost guns”.