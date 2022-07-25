WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial against a man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire back in 2019 is in court this week.

22News details the upcoming trial and his local connection.

more than three years after a West Springfield man pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of homicide and manslaughter for killing 7 motorcyclists, his trial is set to get underway Tuesday.

Opening statements in the trial for 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy are scheduled to begin Tuesday. Zhukovskyy was a commercial truck driver charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire back in June of 2019. The crash happened on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, when Zhukovskyy’s truck collided with the group.

Zhukovskyy, who is from West Springfield pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct, and driving under the influence. He has been in jail since then.

The National Transportation Safety Board approved a report in December 2020 that said Zhukovskyy’s impairment from drugs was the “probable cause.” The crash involved members of Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses. The jury was selected last week and was expected to visit the crash site along the busy two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire Monday.

The case has been delayed because of the pandemic and other issues. That crash site in Randolph, New Hampshire, is now a memorial to remember the victims who died in the crash.