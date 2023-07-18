NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway after a New Bedford Police detective was shot Monday night.
New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola said it happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Rivet and Orchard Streets.
The detective is receiving medical treatment but is expected to be okay. There is no word yet on any arrests.
