Detectives arrest Springfield man, seize illegal gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested a man and seized an illegal firearm after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives received information on Wednesday that 33-year-old Brandon Murray was driving in a rental car with a gun around 6:10 p.m.

Detectives confirmed that Murray was unable to legally possess a firearm or drive a car. Walsh said officers then located Murray in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Detectives arrested Murray and located a firearm in his pocket.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Walsh said Murray had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm without a license and armed robbery among other crimes. He is being charged with the following: