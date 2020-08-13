Detectives arrest Springfield man, seize illegal gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested a man and seized an illegal firearm after a traffic stop Wednesday night.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives received information on Wednesday that 33-year-old Brandon Murray was driving in a rental car with a gun around 6:10 p.m.
Detectives confirmed that Murray was unable to legally possess a firearm or drive a car. Walsh said officers then located Murray in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Detectives arrested Murray and located a firearm in his pocket.
Walsh said Murray had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm without a license and armed robbery among other crimes. He is being charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without an FID card – subsequent offense
- Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license – subsequent offense