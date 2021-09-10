Detectives continue to ask for public’s help in solving Chicopee homicide four years later

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday marks the four year anniversary of the murder of Jafet Robles in Chicopee and police are continuing their efforts to solve his homicide case.

On September 11th, 2017, Robles was found dead in Szot Park around 7:20 a.m. by city employees. Chicopee Police and State Police assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office arrived at the area of 229 Bemis Road and began a homicide investigation. Investigators believe Robles was in the area around 9:00 p.m. the night before.

Robles spent most of his time working for Neighbor to Neighbor, a group that promotes environmental and educational justice. He was also involved in Jobs not Jails, a campaign to end mass incarceration.

Detectives and the District Attorney are continuing to ask for the public’s help for any information on Roble’s death. You are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993, or the Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Division at (413) 594-1740, or anonymously utilize Text-a-Tip by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word “SOLVE” along with your tip.