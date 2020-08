SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital after police were called to Foster Street in Springfield for a Shotspotter activation Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said said the ShotSpotter alerted officers around 1:40 p.m. Officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.