Detectives seize loaded firearm, crack-cocaine after narcotics investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Detectives seize an illegal loaded firearm after an investigation into crack-cocaine distribution from an apartment on Longhill Street.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant of the apartment and arrested the occupant, 31-year-old Bryan Shannahan.

During the search, they seized a loaded firearm, 15 additional rounds of ammunition, approximately 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, a bag of mushrooms and $1,200.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Shannahan is facing the following charges: