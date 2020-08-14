Detectives seize loaded firearm, crack-cocaine after narcotics investigation in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bryan Shannahan (Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Detectives seize an illegal loaded firearm after an investigation into crack-cocaine distribution from an apartment on Longhill Street.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant of the apartment and arrested the occupant, 31-year-old Bryan Shannahan.

During the search, they seized a loaded firearm, 15 additional rounds of ammunition, approximately 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, a bag of mushrooms and $1,200.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Shannahan is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID card
  • Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class C drug

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today