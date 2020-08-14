Detectives seize loaded firearm, crack-cocaine after narcotics investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Detectives seize an illegal loaded firearm after an investigation into crack-cocaine distribution from an apartment on Longhill Street.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant of the apartment and arrested the occupant, 31-year-old Bryan Shannahan.
During the search, they seized a loaded firearm, 15 additional rounds of ammunition, approximately 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, a bag of mushrooms and $1,200.
Shannahan is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID card
- Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class C drug