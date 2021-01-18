Detectives seize narcotics after drug investigation in Greenfield, Springfield man arrested

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives seized narcotics/drugs from an apartment on Armory Street in Greenfield Saturday morning.

According to Greenfield Police Department, after a lengthy investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at 4 Armory Street to investigate the presence of narcotics/drugs and arrested 40-year-old Hector Nieves of Springfield as a result. He is being charged with possession of class B drugs with intent to distribute subsequent offense and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Police also charged 34-year-old Ashlie Wright of 4 Armory St., Apt. 7, in Greenfield. She will be summoned to court for the charges of possession of class B drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.