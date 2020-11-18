Detectives seize nearly 300 bags of heroin inside Springfield home, arrest four

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Narcotics detectives seized more than 275 bags of heroin and 29 bags of cocaine after an investigation into illegal drug activity inside of a home on Putnam Circle in Springfield over the past several weeks.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, before executing the search warrant, detectives were conducting surveillance around 5:40 p.m. and detained 30-year-old Carlos Lebron who had just left the home. He had 20 bags of heroin on him and was arrested and charged with possession of a class A drug.

Detectives then searched the home and detained five individuals, two of whom were released. Of those individuals, 46-year-old Alexander Santiago, 26-year-old Leynel Oquendo, and 37-year-old David Oyola were arrested and charged.

Officers seized 257 bags of heroin, 29 bags of cocaine, Oxycontin, and $922.

Santiago is charged with the following:

Distribution of a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a calss A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Deafult warrant – Possession of a class E drug

Oquendo is facing the following charges:

Possession with the intent to dsitribute a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Arrest warrant – witness intimidation

Arrest warrant – larceny over $1,200

Default warrant – possession of a class A drug

Oyola is charged with the following: