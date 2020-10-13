Detectives seize trafficking weight in heroin, arrest two in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested and officers seized a loaded firearm and trafficking weight in heroin after a traffic stop in Springfield Friday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 5 p.m. detectives received information that 23-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was in possession of an illegal firearm. About an hour later, officers located the car Rodriguez was traveling in and conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of Island Pond Road. Officers then detained Rodriguez and his passenger, 22-year-old Giovany Rodriguez and searched the vehicle.

As a result of the search, detectives seized a loaded firearm from inside the car along with approximately 88 grams of heroin (4,420 bags), oxycodone pills and more than $2,700. Both men were arrested and charged with the following:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony

Carrying a firearm without a license

Heroin trafficking (36-100 grams)

Possession of a class B drug