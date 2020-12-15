Detectives seize trafficking weight of cocaine from motel room in West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives recovered trafficking weight in cocaine from the Econo Lodge on Elm Street in West Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives have been investigating the illegal distribution of drugs by 38-year-old Admiral Sutherland out of a motel room in West Springfield.

Shortly after noon, detectives executed the search warrant and detained a woman in the room. After that, Sutherland entered the parking lot and detectives arrested him.

Officers seized approximately 18.5 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of crack-cocaine, 30 ounces of marijuana and $2,308. Sutherland is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking cocaine – 18 to 36 grams
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug

