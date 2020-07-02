1  of  2
(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested after detectives seized a large amount of fireworks as a result of an undercover operation in Springfield on Wednesday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, in the area of Belmont Avenue, 40-year-old Orlando Iturrino and an undercover detective agreed to a deal for the detective to purchase fireworks that Iturrino was selling out of his car.

Additional detectives then arrested Iturrino and confiscated the fireworks pictured below. Iturrino is charged with unlawful sale of fireworks.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

