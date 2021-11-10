Detectives warn of mailing checks in USPS boxes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is warning residents and businesses not to place envelopes with checks inside of USPS Blue Collection Boxes.

Detectives have received recent reports where individuals have broken into the collection boxes, stolen mail and cashed checks. It was also reported that at times people have changed the amount on the check to a higher amount which is then taken out of victims’ bank accounts.

Police advise local residents that have to pay a bill or send someone a check to preferably drop it off directly at the post office, use a mailbox at home, or pay the bill online if you can.

The SPD Detective Bureau encourages victims or anyone with information to contact them at 413-787-6355. Detectives also noted that residents should avoid making payments via gift card and be cautious of making transactions on sites such as PayPal from unreliable websites.