Detroit police: serial killer may be targeting sex workers

(WDIV) – Police in Detroit, Michigan are investigating a possible serial killer who they believe has been targeting sex workers.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig acknowledges the murders of three women may all be related, and the department believes the killer is a man.

Police are asking sex workers to come forward with any information they might have.

Craig said the investigation has nothing to do with apprehending and charging sex workers and “this is about apprehending a very violent suspect and getting him off the street.”

Police said all three women were in their 50s and have ties to sex work. The latest victim was found Wednesday morning inside of an abandoned home.

