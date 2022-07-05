SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man Monday evening after he attempted to disarm a police officer.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 6:20 p.m. officers were called to the area of Bay Street and Girard Avenue for a crash involving a dirt bike and a car.

The dirt bike rider, later identified as 48-year-old Vicente Solano of Springfield, took off running when he saw the officers. Solano was seen hiding behind a tree on Marion Street after a foot pursuit with the police. He then pushed an officer in the chest to knock the officer down to the ground.

Solano fell on top of the officer and grabbed at the officer’s duty-belt, pulling on the O.C. spray. He ripped the belt and began grabbing the top of the officer’s gun. Assisting officers secured Solano and placed him under arrest.

Solano is charged with: