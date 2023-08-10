SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dirt biker rider was seriously injured after striking a car on Walnut Street in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday an officer saw two dirt bike riders on Walnut Street. When one rider attempted to pass a vehicle turning, he struck the car and was thrown from his dirt bike. The 16-year-old was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Police seized the dirt bike and the operator will receive a criminal summons. The second dirt bike rider drove away.

During the ongoing police Anti-Off-Highway-Vehicle/Dirt Bike public safety detail, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday officers conducted a traffic stop of an unregistered dirt bike. It was towed, and the rider will be cited.