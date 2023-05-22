SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly riding a dirt bike illegally Friday afternoon.
At around 4:40 p.m. officers saw a red dirt bike on Union Street with the rider not wearing a helmet and rode a wheelie while crossing the double-yellow lines on the road. As the rider, 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz, got off the dirt bike on Ashley Street, officers arrested him and seized the dirt bike.
Officers also seized crack-cocaine in Perez-Cruz’s pocket. He is charged with the following:
- Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle
- Possession of a Class B Drug
- Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of License Class
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
The Springfield Police Department regularly receives complaints of illegal dirt bike or OHV riding in the streets of Springfield in which the riders put the lives of others and themselves at risk.