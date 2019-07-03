Dirt biker arrested after allegedly throwing concrete at officer’s head, smashing cruiser window

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a dirt biker they say threw a piece of concrete at an officer’s head in June.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, the incident took place on June 22 at around 5:30 p.m. when officers saw a group of dirt bikers riding illegally and recklessly on Mains Street.

Walsh said 22-year-old Hector Serrano sped towards an officer, threw a piece of concrete at the officer’s head at the Mobile Station, smashed the back of a police cruiser with a brick, and then drove away.

Police announced on June 24, two days after the incident, that they were seeking criminal charges against Serrano

Walsh said Serrano was arrested on a warrant in front of 130 Pearl Street Wednesday morning. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.