Disabled man mugged outside marijuana dispensary in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested by New York State Police after allegedly assaulting and robbing a disabled man Friday.

According to Great Barrington Police Department, a man made a purchase at Theory Wellness Friday at around 3 p.m. and reported to police that while walking through the parking lot on Stockbridge Road, two men approached him. One man allegedly pushed him, took the man’s purchase and took off in a car. The victim is disabled and uses crutches.

The victim’s wife was able to provide the license plate number. Officers Samuel Stolzar and Tim Ullrich lead the investigation and worked with the New York State Police in Horseheads to obtain an arrest warrant.

New York State Police arrested 21-year-old Shane Adams of Pine City, New York. Adams was held in jail over the weekend, facing extradition proceedings to be sent back to Massachusetts.

Adams is charged with unarmed robbery and assault & battery on a disabled person. Police are still looking for the second suspect.