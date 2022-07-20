(WWLP) – There is new information in the case of Molly Bish, 22 years after the teen disappeared from her lifeguard post in Warren.

In June of last year, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced his office was investigating Francis Sumner, Sr. in connection to Bish’s murder. Sumner was a convicted rapist and kidnapper who died in 2016.

Sumner’s son is incarcerated in Ohio for aggravated robbery. Investigators traveled to Ohio to obtain a DNA sample from him; only to find that it doesn’t match any evidence in the Bish case.

Molly’s sister, Heather told NBC Boston that this update is disappointing for the family, which has been waiting decades for justice.

Bish was just 16 years old when she disappeared on June 27, 2000. Her remains were found three years later about five miles away in the woods of Whiskey Hill in Palmer.